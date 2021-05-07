Also available on the nbc app

Robert Downey Jr. is mourning a sudden and tragic loss. The movie superstar announced the death of his longtime assistant Jimmy Rich, revealing that his beloved friend died in a car accident Wednesday night. RDJ posted three Instagram photos of Jimmy alongside a heartfelt caption honoring how much he meant to him and what he’ll remember most about their bond. The actor’s “Avengers” family also offered their condolences, including Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

