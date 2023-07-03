Robert De Niro is mourning the loss of his grandson. Following the tragic news that his 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passed away, the actor expressed his heartache over his untimely death in a statement to NBC News. "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," Robert shared.

