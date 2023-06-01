Robert De Niro surprised everyone when he announced that he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen recently welcomed a baby girl named Gia. But his former costar and friend Al Pacino is going to become a dad again at 83 and seems like playdates may be in the future. When Access Hollywood spoke to Robert while promoting the 2023 Tribeca Festival the actor shared that he just learned of the news but when asked if he would be giving his costar parenting advice and if their babies will play together, the 79-year-old actor said, “All that stuff, we’ll be doing that soon enough.” Robert also reflected on the joy of being a parent, “From my perspective as a man and a father, I would say, children are miracles and mine with Gia now is the last proving of that, if you will.” The 2023 Tribeca Festival is from Wednesday June 7 to Sunday, June 18.

