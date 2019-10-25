Robert De Niro Is 'Fortunate' To Have Worked With Martin Scorsese On 'The Irishman'

Also available on the NBC app

Robert De Niro admits he's "lucky" to have been part of "The Irishman." The actor opened up about the "long haul" with Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere. "I'm very fortunate to be able to have worked with Marty [Martin Scorsese] all these times and maybe hopefully a couple more," Robert said. "The Irishman" hits theaters on Nov. 1 followed by Netflix on Nov. 27.

