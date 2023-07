Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival together over the weekend and made an appearance at the Vanity Fair x Prada party on Saturday night. For the occasion, the 79-year-old sported a classic tux, while Tiffany wore an all-black ensemble. Their time at the festival comes just weeks after Robert announced that the two welcomed a daughter together.

