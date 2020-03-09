Also available on the nbc app

Robbie Williams is keeping it real! The global pop phenom joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to chat about performing at Wynn Las Vegas In The Encore Theater March 24 through July 15, sharing that fans can expect "high wattage charisma" from his show. Robbie also got hilariously candid about fatherhood, joking that he wants his four kids to remain financially dependent on him so they can never leave the nest. "I know you're not supposed to do that and I don't care. But I'm building a compound. I don't know if you've seen "Succession," but that's what it's going to be like for all four of them. I'm just going to drip feed them so they never leave me because I absolutely adore them and I don't want them to go anywhere," he quipped.

