Robbie Amell is keeping the content coming in quarantine! The actor joins Access Hollywood for an #AccessAtHome interview via Zoom and details his new Amazon series "Upload," out May 1. How does the comedy balance laughs with deeper themes about technology and the afterlife? And, Robbie shares his gratitude for his film "Code 8" hitting No. 1 in multiple Netflix markets in just two days. The movie was a passion project for him and cousin Stephen Amell, and the duo will continue working together on the Quibi spinoff. Robbie also explains how new parenthood is going with wife Italia Ricci and their 7-month-old son, and reflects on the loss of his fellow "The Flash" alum Logan Williams, who passed away on April 2 at just 16 years old.

