Rob Schneider and Elle King have the sweetest father-daughter bond. While talking to All Access' Sibley Scoles about his new Netflix special, which features an onstage duet with his pop star daughter, Rob revealed that Elle sent him a sweet text about their musical moment. "It was the most beautiful text I ever got in my life. Because of the pandemic, she hasn't been able to perform … She said, 'The last time I was able to perform was with you, Dad, and if that's the last time I ever perform, I'll be really proud,'" he recalled. "Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids" is streaming now on Netflix.

