Cue the evil laugh! Rob Lowe opened up to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily about his new projects and also his big ad during Super Bowl LVI. Rob reprised his role from the "Austin Powers" franchise and he said, "The eye patch still fits. It was so fun. I get starstruck around Dr. Evil. I really do." He also revealed how he keeps the romance alive with his wife Sheryl Berkhoff, saying he likes to go the extra mile during holidays and special occasions. Rob's new podcast "Parks and Recollection" is available now and "9-1-1 Lone Star" airs Monday nights on FOX.