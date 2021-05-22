Rob Lowe talked to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and dished about life in Montecito, Calif., specifically if he’s seen Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie biking around town. He also revealed how much the town has changed since major celebrities like Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres moved into town. The 57-year-old actor also recently celebrated 31 years of sobriety and opened up about what made him want to be sober.

S2021 E0 9 min News and Information Daytime Interview