Rob Lowe joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about filming Season 2 of his game show “Mental Samurai” in Lisbon, Portugal. Rob also reacted to being a clue on an episode of “Jeopardy!” and paid tribute to late great game show host Alex Trebek. “Trebek is the GOAT. Is, will-be, was the GOAT of all GOATS,” he said. “People say, ‘You know you’re famous if you win an Oscar or an Emmy’ I think you know you’re famous when you’re a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ it was a big day in the Lowe house, when I was a clue on ‘Jeopardy!.’”

