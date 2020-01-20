Also available on the NBC app

"9-1-1 Lone Star's" Rob Lowe tells Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about maintaining his healthy lifestyle through a years-long commitment to Atkins. Rob also acknowledges how good genetics definitely play a role, joking that dad Charles is "bringing sexy back to 80." The actor reflects on his favorite roles, including "Behind the Candelabra," and reacts to longtime pal Robert Downey Jr. praising the killer dance moves he showed off at Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding!

