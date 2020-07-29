Also available on the NBC app

"9-1-1 Lone Star's" Rob Lowe joins Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on Access Daily to reflect on his legendary Hollywood career, from auditioning for Kevin Bacon's role in "Footloose" to working with late friend Chris Farley in "Tommy Boy" and more. Rob also shares about wife Sheryl Berkoff's longtime friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow, which started before Sheryl ever met Rob – and when she was dating Keanu Reeves! Rob also dishes on finding out that Sheryl gave Gwyneth a few bedroom tricks back in the day, and how the Atkins diet has helped him stay fit after 50. Listen and subscribe to Rob's podcast "Literally! With Rob Lowe" wherever you get your podcasts.

