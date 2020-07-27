Also available on the NBC app

Rob Lowe's cardboard cutout was taken out to the ball game! The actor chatted with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about still being a part of the 2020 MLB season from the comfort and safety of his own home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rob and Mario both shared how happy and excited they were to find out that their cardboard cutouts were sitting next to each other at Dodger Stadium. Plus, Rob even joked that he was a bit more excited to see a cutout of himself at the game than to watch himself on his TV show, " 9-1-1: Lone Star."

