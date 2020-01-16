Rob Lowe Jokes About Getting Acting Notes From His Son: 'He Calls Me Rob'

Also available on the NBC app

Rob Lowe is getting notes on set from a very familiar source – his son! The "9-1-1 Lone Star" actor tells Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about 25-year-old John Owen Lowe weighing in on his famous dad's performance when the show taped an episode John wrote. Rob also shares gratitude for finally getting the chance to work with producer Ryan Murphy, years after missing out on "Nip/Tuck" – which Ryan created with him in mind!

