Could Rob Lowe ever take on the world of daytime talk? Rob caught up with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and discussed whether or not he ever considered a talk show and if he’d do it now that Ellen DeGeneres is leaving her show in 2022. Rob shared that he once “talked about it” with the queen of daytime talk back when she was contemplating whether or not she’d renew her show several years ago. Plus, the father of two talked about the changes we can expect when his hit show, “Mental Samurai” returns for season 2 on 5/25 at 9pm on FOX.

