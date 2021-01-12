Also available on the nbc app

Is Prince Harry rocking a new 'do? Rob Lowe thinks so! The actor, who resides also in Montecito, Calif., made a virtual appearance on James Corden's "The Late Late Show" - and he spilled some royal tea! "I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight about 10 minutes ago. He lives about a mile from me. He has been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness monster. . . and I finally saw him," he said. "It was very, very quick, don't totally quote me on it, but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail."

