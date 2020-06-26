Also available on the NBC app

Dream Kardashian has grown up right in front of our eyes! The 3-year-old looked absolutely adorable in a rare snap posted to Rob Kardashian's Instagram account. The toddler bared a striking resemblance to her famous dad as she rocked striped pajamas and pouted for the camera while snacking on an apple before bedtime. "Night night," he simply captioned the photo. Days later, the former reality star shared another sweet pic of a smiley Dream in an oversized baseball cap!

