Rob Kardashian Shares First New Photo Of Himself Since 2018

Also available on the NBC app

Rob Kardashian is back! The famously private sock designer surprised Instagram followers with a look at his Halloween festivities in a rare photo alongside mom Kris Jenner. Though the 32-year-old frequently shares on IG and Twitter in support of his work and family, this is the first time fans have gotten a full glimpse of Rob himself on social media since March 2018 when he posted a cute and candid pic with daughter Dream.

Appearing: