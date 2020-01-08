Rob Kardashian Seeks Primary Custody Of Dream And Accuses Blac Chyna Of Partying, Drinking (Report)

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant As Her 'Forever Valentine' In Emotional Tribute
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's custody battle has reportedly reignited. According to TMZ, Rob recently filed legal documents to fight for primary custody of his and Chyna's 3-year-old daughter, Dream. In the documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, he reportedly claims that his ex-fiancée has been a negative influence on Dream and regularly parties with strangers and gets inebriated in her home. Access Hollywood has reached out to each of their reps for comment.