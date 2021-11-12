Main Content

Rob Kardashian Poses With Daughter Dream In Rare Photo at Epic Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his daughter, Dream, in a big way! The 34-year-old shared a rare photo of himself with his little girl at her birthday party on Thursday. The Barbie-themed bash featured dozens of pink balloons in different shapes, two cakes, and even a Barbie dream house set up in the back. Dream, who turned 5 on November 10th, celebrated with her family. Khloe Kardashian posted a series of photos showing off the celebration for her niece on her Instagram page.

