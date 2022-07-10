Also available on the nbc app

Rob Kardashian and his little girl are loving beach life! The father-daughter duo joined Khloe Kardashian's tropical 38th birthday getaway over the weekend and Rob shared rare social media peeks at the trip, including multiple adorable photos of Dream splashing in the water. Kim Kardashian was also present for the celebration, where she and Khloe rocked matching black bikinis in the ocean.

