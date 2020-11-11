Also available on the nbc app

Rob Kardashian celebrated his daughter Dream’s birthday. The 33-year-old reality shared a heartfelt tribute to his kiddo on her 4th birthday on his Instagram. “Happy birthday to my baby girl. I am so proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are. Thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life. Daddy loves you,” he wrote alongside a series of sweet snaps. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner also posted tributes on Dream’s special day.

