Rob Gronkowski Tanked This Pop Culture Quiz But Took It Like A Total Champ

We're days away from Super Bowl LIV in Miami! Last year, the New England Patriots won the championship earning, tight end Rob Gronkowski his third ring. This season is Gronk's first season playing not in the NFL – and he's instead spending his Super Bowl weekend throwing Gronk Beach, a pre-game massive party in Miami. Access Hollywood met up with the sports star as construction for the party began, and we surprised him with a little pop culture quiz. Gronk's hilarious answers proved he wasn't exactly a Hollywood expert, but he did ace one question about Grammy winner Lizzo!

