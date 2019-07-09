Rob Gronkowski Reveals Odd Jobs That Keep Him Busy After Retiring From NFL

Also available on the NBC app

From landscaping to becoming a personal assistant, Gronk is staying busy since saying goodbye to football! The former NFL superstar dished to Access about why he's really enjoying life after retiring. Gronk reveals all the odd jobs he's doing that keeping him super busy, including wanting to show off his crazy dance move with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, in a steamy music video. Plus, Gronk lends advice to the US women's national soccer team on how to have an epic victory parade.

