Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is recording the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple broke down how they’re spending time dancing on TikTok and by cooking meals. “You guys want to know how quarantine is going? I’m constantly entertained,” Camille said as Gronk wore a smaller version of his white tiger mask from being a contestant on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” The couple also explained how they’re teaming up for a live online fundraiser, Survive and Thrive COVID-19 Live Celebrity Challenge, which helps raise money for elderly people.

