"Riverdale" stars Vanessa Morgan (Toni) and Skeet Ulrich (FP) chat with Access about some of the twists in their show's Season 2 finale, including Cheryl Blossom joining the serpents. But did she do the initiation ritual? And, can FP step up to help Alice next season if Alice's conversation with Polly about the Farm was a hint at where her storyline is going?

