'Riverdale's' Mädchen Amick & Skeet Ulrich Are Hilarious Discussing The Impending Arrival Of Gladys Jones!

"Riverdale" is set to finally introduce the much talked about, but never seen character of Gladys Jones (Jughead's mom) and Mädchen Amick and Skeet Ulrich had Access cracking up earlier this summer while discussing how Alice Cooper feels about FP Jones' ex heading back to town. And, the actors dish on Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse prepping to play younger versions of Alice and FP by studying their '90s work. "Riverdale" returns Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

Appearing: