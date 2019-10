Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes tells Access' Scott Evans how she found out she was up for best kiss. But, does she know which show smooch put her in the running? Then, Camila answers our Access rapid fire questions. The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday at 9 PM ET/PT on MTV.

