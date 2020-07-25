Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Morgan is going to be a mom! The "Riverdale" fan favorite revealed that she and husband Michael Kopech expecting her first child, a baby boy, early next year. She shared a slew of joyous photos and videos from her gender reveal party, and wrote in part, "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

