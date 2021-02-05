Also available on the nbc app

Gone, but never forgotten. "Riverdale" left fans in tears with an emotional cameo from late star Luke Perry. The Feb. 3 graduation episode featured a dream sequence in which Luke's character, Fred Andrews, was overwhelmed to see his son, Archie (KJ Apa), say goodbye to high school. The scene originally aired back in 2017 and the show found a bittersweet way to reuse it and honor Luke's memory. The actor died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. He was just 52. "Riverdale" acknowledged the tragedy by writing Fred's death into the show and paying tribute to Luke in the process.

