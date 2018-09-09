'Riverdale': KJ Apa Has Perfected His '90s Luke Perry Impression & You Have To See It!

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, "Riverdale" star KJ Apa shares with Access guest correspondent Mike Catherwood a little teaser of his impression of '90s "90210"-era Luke Perry. (Note: KJ is set to play a younger version of Luke's character, Fred Andrews, in an upcoming Season 3 episode of "Riverdale.") Plus, KJ tells Mike about his new film, "The Hate U Give," and why he thinks co-star Amandla Stenberg will impress audiences.

