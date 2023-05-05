Main Content

Rita Wilson Reveals The Meaningful Phrase Tom Hanks Had Engraved On Her Engagement Ring

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on April 30, and Access Hollywood is continuing the celebration by reflecting on their incredible love story! We look back on our fun moments with the couple, including a 2005 interview where Rita shared the enthusiastic way she reacted to Tom popping the question! "When he did propose to me, I didn't do the normal, like, 'Of course, darling. I'd love to marry you.' I was like, 'You bet!' I was just like, 'Oh, was that too eager?' It was, like, kind of embarrassing. 'You bet.' So on the inside of my engagement ring, he had engraved 'You bet,'" she shared.

