Rita Wilson finds beauty in the small things! Ahead of her makeup-free appearance in People's "The Beautiful Issue," the country singer told Access Hollywood what makes her feel most beautiful. "I definitely think kindness, a generosity of spirit. Laughter with a good friend or someone you love, and just being able to breathe in and breathe out every day in this beautiful world that we live in," she said. Rita also explained why she loves her low-maintenance beauty routine at home, teased new music on the way and spilled details on her "Hip Hop Hooray" collaboration with Naughty By Nature. People's "The Beautiful Issue" hits stands on April 24.

