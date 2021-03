Also available on the nbc app

Rita Ora is dishing all on her new single “Bang.” Rita, a paid spokesperson for Shoedazzle, talks with Access Hollywood ahead of the launch of her new shoe collection with the brand and dishes on her upcoming single, “Bang.” Rita talks about working with David Guetta and Imambek on the track, and also reveals if she keeps in touch with her former “50 Shades” co-stars.

