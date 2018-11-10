Rita Ora Giddily Recounts Meeting Prince Harry: 'He's Super Cool' & 'Super Chill'

Rita Ora sits on Access Live and talks about meeting Prince Harry! Plus, she reveals if she's in a relationship. And, she discusses her new album, "Phoenix."
