Also available on the nbc app

Rita Moreno is laughing so hard over Season 4 of "One Day At A Time"! "We've got such funny shows coming up! I say that like we've never had a funny show. But if it's possible, they're funnier, go figure," she told Access Hollywood on the set of the Pop TV sitcom in early March, before production halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rita also gushed about screen partner Stephen Tobolowsky's hilarious delivery of Spanish lines and spilled details on what's next for Lydia, Penelope and the whole family. "One Day at a Time" airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Pop TV.

Appearing: