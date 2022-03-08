Rising musician and YouTube star Lil Bo Weep has died at 22-years-old, her family reports. The Australian singer, whose real name was Winona Brooks, died on Saturday but a cause of death has not been released. Her father, Matthew Schofield, took to Facebook to mourn his daughter and explain how he "lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction." Just days before her death, she posted an emotional video on Instagram mourning the loss her unborn child.

NR S2022 E0 3 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight