Riley Keough Joins TikTok One Month After Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'Hey TikTok'

CLIP02/16/23

Riley Keough has joined TikTok with a lighthearted video featuring her "Daisy Jones & The Six" co-star, Sam Claflin. In the first post to Riley's page, the pair couldn't contain their laughter as they tried to promote their upcoming miniseries. "We have no idea what we’re doing, but we’re here Hi, TikTok!" Riley captioned the clip. The update comes just weeks after the passing of Riley's mom, Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 after being rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Tags: Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Daisy Jones and the Six, Sam Claflin
