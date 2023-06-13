Riley Keough is reportedly asking a court to finalize the settlement reached following a dispute over her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley's trust. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the "Daisy Jones & The Six" star wants the court to sign off on the agreement which confirms she is the sole trustee. Access Hollywood reached out for comment. Riley’s filing comes nearly one month after she reached a settlement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over it. "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy. Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future," Priscilla’s lawyer told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday. Priscilla originally questioned the validity and authenticity of her late daughter's trust following the 54-year-old’s untimely death. Lisa Marie passed away back in January after being rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

