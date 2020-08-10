Also available on the NBC app

Riley Curry is a queen already! The 8-year-old showed off her fierce and impressive dance moves while getting down to Beyoncé's song "Already" in an adorable video captured and shared by her mom. Decked out in sunglasses and a printed ensemble, Steph and Ayesha Curry's oldest child let loose to the uptempo beat on the back of a truck, while her 5-year-old sister, Ryan, sat on the edge and sang along to the popular tune from "Black Is King." Just a week before, Beyoncé dropped the visual album on Disney+ to rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

