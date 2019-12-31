Rihanna's Incredible Decade: Her Climb From Pop Stardom To Ruler Of The Fashion & Beauty World

Also available on the NBC app

Rihanna accomplished so much over the past 10 years! In the 2010s, the "Work" singer put out four studio albums and dominated the charts with her ever-evolving sound. She also took her creativity into the world of beauty and fashion, opening her own makeup brand, lingerie line and couture fashion house. Access Hollywood looks back on our last decade of interviews with Rih, which show just how far she's come in such a short time!

