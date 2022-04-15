Also available on the nbc app

Amina Muaddi is setting the record straight. After rumors began to swirl that Amina, the show designer who designed Fenty's 2020 collection, allegedly had an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Amina took to Twitter on Friday to set the record straight, shutting down the rumors and calling them "an unfounded lie." A source tells Access Hollywood that the cheating rumors are not true.

