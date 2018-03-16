Rihanna's Criticism Causes Snapchat's Stock To Lose $800 Million

Also available on the NBC app

Snapchat's shares were down nearly 4 percent on Friday after Rihanna slammed the social media platform for an offensive third-party ad for a "Would You Rather?" mobile game. The drop wiped out roughly $800 million from the company's market value, according to CNN. The ad in question mocked the singer's domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assault in 2009, by asking users if they would rather "Slap Rihanna" or "Punch Chris Brown."

