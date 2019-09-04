Rihanna Vows To Help The Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian’s Destruction: 'It Truly Breaks My Heart'

Also available on the NBC app

Rihanna is lending a helping hand to Bahamian communities left in shambles in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. The "Love on the Brain" songstress tweeted in support of the people of the island nation and promised that her nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, was "already figuring out how best" to help them. "It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas," she wrote.

