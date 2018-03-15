Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Offensive Ad Mocking Domestic Violence: 'Shame On You'

Also available on the NBC app

Rihanna criticized Snapchat on Thursday after the company apologized earlier this week for an offensive "Would You Rather" mobile game ad that asked users if they would rather "Slap Rihanna" or "Punch Chris Brown." Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument. The 30-year-old songstress slammed the app for disrespecting victims of domestic violence with the tone-deaf advertisement, writing, "I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb!"

