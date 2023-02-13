Main Content

Rihanna Shines Bright On Super Bowl LVII Halftime Stage While Pregnant With Second Child

Leave it to Rihanna to shine bright like a diamond on the world's biggest stage! The music superstar work, work, work, work, worked it at Super Bowl LVII, lighting up the halftime show with an electrifying performance of her top hits – and she brought a plus one! The nine-time Grammy winner absolutely slayed while belting out tracks like "Run This Town," "Umbrella," and "Where Have You Been," and following fan speculation the singer's rep confirmed that Rih is expecting her second child.

