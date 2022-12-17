Main Content

Rihanna Shares First Look At Her & A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy In Adorable TikTok Video

CLIP12/17/22

Rihanna is sharing the first peek at her baby boy! The music superstar took to TikTok on Saturday to post a precious video of her and A$AP Rocky's seven-month-old son. In the video, the cutie smiled and made silly faces in his car seat as his doting mom documented the moment on her phone –and then, he tried to take over as videographer! Rihanna simply captioned the video, "Hacked."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Tags: Rihanna, asap rocky, Baby, parenting, celebrity, entertainment news, music
