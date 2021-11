Also available on the nbc app

Rihanna is turning up the heat and setting pulses racing with her latest Instagram post! The entertainer took to the social media platform to share three sexy snapshots of herself modeling a lace orange bra and underwear set from her Savage x Fenty line. "Been 3 mins of thinking of a caption... I ain't got s--- to say," the singer captioned the steamy pics.

