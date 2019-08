Also available on the NBC app

Rihanna made headlines this week at her NYFW Savage x Fenty show by having a diverse array of women walking the runway – including pregnant models! And, at the 4th Annual Diamond Ball, she tells Access why she shook up the catwalk that way. Plus, Rihanna has a hilarious reaction when our reporter says the Rihanna Navy needs new music. And, Rihanna talks about the significance of the Diamond Ball.

